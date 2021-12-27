Brokerages Expect Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.65 Million

Equities analysts expect that Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) will report sales of $26.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Enfusion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.40 million and the highest is $26.96 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Enfusion will report full-year sales of $110.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $110.10 million to $110.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $147.75 million, with estimates ranging from $146.50 million to $149.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enfusion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Enfusion from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.20.

In other news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen sold 647,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $10,294,527.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Roy Luo bought 1,261,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,447,098.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Shares of NYSE ENFN opened at $19.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.08. Enfusion has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $23.21.

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

