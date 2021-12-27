Brokerages Expect Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) to Announce -$0.13 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kore Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.12). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Kore Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kore Group.

Get Kore Group alerts:

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $67.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.85 million.

KORE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kore Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of Kore Group stock opened at $6.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.12. Kore Group has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

Kore Group Company Profile

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kore Group (KORE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.