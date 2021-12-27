Brokerages Expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to Post $0.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. O2Micro International reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.90 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OIIM. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in O2Micro International by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in O2Micro International by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in O2Micro International by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in O2Micro International by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 29,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in O2Micro International during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O2Micro International stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.48. 1,005,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,342. O2Micro International has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $127.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

