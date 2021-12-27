Brokerages Expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Valvoline reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Valvoline.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. The firm had revenue of $835.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VVV shares. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

NYSE:VVV traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.55. 855,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,224. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $37.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $124,785.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $53,796.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,278 shares of company stock worth $186,322 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,862,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,372,000 after purchasing an additional 213,023 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,156,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,763,000 after purchasing an additional 734,477 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,127,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,066 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 51.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,794,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,463,000 after buying an additional 2,986,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 0.4% in the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 7,618,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,530,000 after buying an additional 33,116 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valvoline (VVV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.