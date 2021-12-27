Brookfield Property Partners (TSE:BPY.UN) Shares Down 0.6%

Brookfield Property Partners LP (TSE:BPY.UN) (NYSE:BPY)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$23.07 and last traded at C$23.29. Approximately 15,607,584 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,585% from the average daily volume of 926,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.44.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.43. The stock has a market cap of C$21.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.24.

About Brookfield Property Partners (TSE:BPY.UN)

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

