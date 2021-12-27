Brookstone Capital Management Has $11.69 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,938.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,696.10 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,904.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,758.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

