Brookstone Capital Management Has $7.05 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.61.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $250.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.82 and its 200-day moving average is $214.43. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.84 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

