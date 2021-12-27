Brookstone Capital Management Has $9.19 Million Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.25% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $9,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,329,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,764,000 after acquiring an additional 210,969 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,698,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,688,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,355,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,266,000 after buying an additional 12,466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,468,000 after buying an additional 26,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,099,000 after buying an additional 24,451 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DSI stock opened at $92.07 on Monday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $93.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.46.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

