Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $10.56 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,556,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.37% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $297.96 on Monday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $238.04 and a 12 month high of $298.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.43.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

