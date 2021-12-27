Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 2,252 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,972 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Boeing by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,268 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $43,423,000 after acquiring an additional 96,595 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $613,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,756 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $49,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.29.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BA opened at $204.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.43. The company has a market capitalization of $120.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $185.26 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

