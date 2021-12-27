Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 3,818 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at about $350,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 31.6% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 29.2% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 608,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of LLY stock opened at $273.10 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $161.78 and a one year high of $283.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.29 and its 200 day moving average is $246.78. The company has a market capitalization of $261.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.83.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 421,369 shares of company stock valued at $113,551,440. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.