Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 4,993 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.22% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $8,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUSA opened at $104.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.66 and a 200 day moving average of $99.94. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $80.50 and a 52-week high of $106.44.

