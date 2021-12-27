Brookstone Capital Management Raises Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 51.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,757 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.24% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $11,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

QYLD opened at $22.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.59. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $23.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.94%. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

