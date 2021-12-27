Burton M. Goldfield Sells 2,000 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total transaction of $189,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TNET traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.96. The stock had a trading volume of 99,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.62. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.43 and a fifty-two week high of $109.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.29.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.40 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the third quarter worth $1,739,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,459,000 after buying an additional 8,808 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 3,460.7% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 226,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,399,000 after buying an additional 219,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 323.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TNET has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

