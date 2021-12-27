Busey Wealth Management Has $173.81 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,228,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,020 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 7.0% of Busey Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $173,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,640,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $224,630,000 after purchasing an additional 16,993 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $69,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 243,162 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,303,000 after purchasing an additional 27,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 31,229 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $176.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.86 and a 200-day moving average of $149.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

