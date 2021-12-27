Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) CFO Steven Scott Cochran Sells 75 Shares

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total transaction of $130,583.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cable One stock traded up $7.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,746.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,849. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,770.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,868.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,621.19 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $430.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.87 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.47%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the third quarter valued at about $725,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,938,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 11.9% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cable One in the third quarter worth about $789,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cable One in the third quarter worth about $214,000. 86.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,149.57.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

