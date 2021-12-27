Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Shares Up 1.2%

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR)’s share price shot up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. 44,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 196,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.21 million and a P/E ratio of -5.59.

Cabral Gold Company Profile (CVE:CBR)

Cabral Gold Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. The company principally holds 100% interests in the CuiÃº CuiÃº gold project covering an area of 41,576.08 hectares located in the Tapajos Region within the state of Para in northern Brazil.

