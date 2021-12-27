CACHE Gold (CGT) Price Reaches $58.24 on Top Exchanges

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. CACHE Gold has a total market cap of $5.25 million and approximately $117,680.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CACHE Gold coin can now be bought for about $58.24 or 0.00117192 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CACHE Gold has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

About CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold (CRYPTO:CGT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 100,771 coins and its circulating supply is 90,122 coins. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

