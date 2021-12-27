Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Sells $182,920.00 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $182,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

On Monday, December 6th, Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $177,870.00.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $4.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $191.65. 933,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $191.86. The company has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.28, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.34.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

CDNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,087,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 69,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 309,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,373,000 after purchasing an additional 129,500 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 223,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,600,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 19.7% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 168,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,533,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.