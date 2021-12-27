Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $190.61

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $190.61 and last traded at $190.02, with a volume of 13045 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $187.48.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.54.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.22 and its 200 day moving average is $159.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a PE ratio of 75.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $5,105,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total transaction of $7,808,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,177 shares of company stock valued at $28,925,345 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at $225,524,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 715.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,651,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,273 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 87.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,650,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,952 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,453,000 after acquiring an additional 883,290 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,461,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,144,000 after acquiring an additional 852,450 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

