Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Trading Up 3.4%

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)’s stock price was up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.61 and last traded at $11.50. Approximately 40,035 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 77,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

The company has a market cap of $139.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Caledonia Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 65.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 8.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 38.5% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 75.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

