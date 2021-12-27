Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) fell 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$56.90 and last traded at C$56.90. 3,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 16,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$57.37.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CGY. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Acumen Capital reduced their price target on Calian Group from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, November 26th.

The company has a market cap of C$633.58 million and a P/E ratio of 54.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$58.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$127.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$125.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Calian Group Ltd. will post 3.8199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.46%.

About Calian Group (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

