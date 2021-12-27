Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $825.45 Million

Brokerages predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) will announce sales of $825.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $817.60 million to $833.30 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners posted sales of $553.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

CLMT stock opened at $12.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.57. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,149,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,730,000 after purchasing an additional 533,994 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 266,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. 26.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

