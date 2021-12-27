Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,076 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $6,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 68,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 121.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $321.40 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $247.33 and a 52 week high of $323.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $310.82.

