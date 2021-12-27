Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 21,879 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,879 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 47.5% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 23.4% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 331,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,861,000 after purchasing an additional 62,916 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.8% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN opened at $57.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.21. The firm has a market cap of $178.58 billion, a PE ratio of 90.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.