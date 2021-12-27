Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 40,216 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 52.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,216 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.30% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $6,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $53.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.34. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.13 and a one year high of $54.33.

