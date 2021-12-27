Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 5,331 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,787,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,689,000 after purchasing an additional 741,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,875,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,235,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,191 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,790,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,769,000 after acquiring an additional 635,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,734,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,095,000 after acquiring an additional 322,515 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,131,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,255,000 after acquiring an additional 966,499 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DD opened at $78.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.37 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The company has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.69 and its 200 day moving average is $75.08.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.06%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

