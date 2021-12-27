Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $6,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYH. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $297.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.43. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $238.04 and a 1-year high of $298.85.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

