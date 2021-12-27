Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $6.07 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,213 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.33% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMAT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 35.9% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock opened at $49.06 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $50.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.16.

