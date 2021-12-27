Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $6.31 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.6% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.25.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $244.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.17. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $245.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 80.64%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

