Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $7.53 Million Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.64% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $7,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 109,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 20,002 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 62,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 16,304 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 62,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 62,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,369 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAY opened at $58.00 on Monday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a one year low of $54.50 and a one year high of $73.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.34.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.