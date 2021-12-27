Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $6,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 147.5% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 53.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 120.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.81.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $45.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 2.38.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $2,626,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $1,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,200 shares of company stock worth $5,206,064. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

