Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 41,879 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 435.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,501 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,879 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DKS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $1,994,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,641 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $205,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.09.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack acquired 227,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $103.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.96 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.53%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

