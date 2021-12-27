Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,504 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $705,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,620,000 after purchasing an additional 156,695 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $76.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.38. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $84.21.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

