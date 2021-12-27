Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,550 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 22.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,478,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,772,000 after purchasing an additional 27,325 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 71,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.73.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $82.79 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $86.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

