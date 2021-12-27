Camden Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Camden Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $320.56 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $239.41 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $315.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.45.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

