Camden Capital LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 59.5% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 13,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 38.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 68.4% during the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.7% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

GLD opened at $168.97 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $183.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.73.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

