Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$41.92.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CWB. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector peform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TD Securities reduced their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Michael Glen Eastwood sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.18, for a total transaction of C$195,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$386,344.38. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Gallagher sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.57, for a total value of C$74,440.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$159,679.80. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,205 shares of company stock worth $399,755.

TSE:CWB opened at C$36.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 9.65. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$28.12 and a 52-week high of C$41.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.10%.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

