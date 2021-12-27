Cancom (ETR:COK) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Cancom SE (ETR:COK) shares were down 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as €57.88 ($65.77) and last traded at €58.50 ($66.48). Approximately 129,738 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 91,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €58.66 ($66.66).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COK shares. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($71.59) price target on Cancom in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on Cancom in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($94.32) price objective on Cancom in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($82.95) price objective on Cancom in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €71.67 ($81.44).

The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €60.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of €54.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

