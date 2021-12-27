Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Sold by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 755,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,604 shares during the period. Canopy Growth accounts for 1.7% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Canopy Growth worth $10,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,023,000 after acquiring an additional 291,715 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 119,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 39,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after acquiring an additional 34,280 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $9.62 on Monday. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average is $16.20.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. Canopy Growth’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGC has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen cut shares of Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.69 to $21.60 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.