CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DBM shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

DBM opened at C$7.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.43, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$664.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.73. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$6.13 and a 1 year high of C$10.83.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$625.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$595.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

