Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on CGEMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGEMY opened at $48.41 on Monday. Capgemini has a 52 week low of $28.60 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.68.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

