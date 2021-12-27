Carbon Market Capitalization Reaches $4.07 Million (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $4.07 million and approximately $137,462.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00059808 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,957.88 or 0.07945193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00078348 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,719.78 or 0.99917840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00053629 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007773 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,946,493 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io

Carbon Coin Trading

