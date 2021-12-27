CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Trading Down 3.3%

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)’s stock price fell 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.40 and last traded at $43.44. 1,050 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 671,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.93.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDNA. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.54 and a beta of 0.57.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.34 per share, for a total transaction of $211,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $416,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,625 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

