Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 8.7% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Bbva USA purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000.

IVW stock opened at $83.28 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $84.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.41 and its 200 day moving average is $77.28.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

