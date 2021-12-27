Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $411.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to post sales of $411.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $417.04 million and the lowest is $406.69 million. Carrols Restaurant Group posted sales of $420.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $421.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TAST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 44.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 116,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST opened at $2.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $152.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. Carrols Restaurant Group has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $8.09.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

