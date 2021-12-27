Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.24 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) will announce sales of $34.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.48 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full year sales of $136.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.69 million to $140.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $141.10 million, with estimates ranging from $140.01 million to $142.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Carter Bankshares.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $36.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.43 million. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 7.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

CARE opened at $14.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Carter Bankshares has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $16.40.

In related news, Director Kevin S. Bloomfield bought 6,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $90,250.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,913 shares of company stock worth $101,341 in the last 90 days. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Carter Bankshares by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Carter Bankshares by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Carter Bankshares by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

