Cartesi Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $31.50 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Cartesi coin can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cartesi has a total market cap of $402.20 million and $31.50 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cartesi has traded up 30.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cartesi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00061724 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,038.61 or 0.07907326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00078634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00057322 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,949.08 or 0.99754975 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007565 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi launched on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 488,933,131 coins. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cartesi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cartesi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.