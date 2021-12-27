Casper (CSPR) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last week, Casper has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Casper has a market cap of $362.89 million and $21.86 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00059357 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,931.46 or 0.07910929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00077713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,636.46 or 0.99879107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00053064 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007832 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,562,717,351 coins and its circulating supply is 2,995,243,786 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

