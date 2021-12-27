Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) will announce sales of $36.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.25 million and the highest is $36.85 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $31.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $138.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $135.98 million to $139.38 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $161.29 million, with estimates ranging from $156.25 million to $165.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 31.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average of $5.97. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $25,247.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,864,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 97,768 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 142,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $342,000. Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 43,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

